The Big Brand Bundle includes Diet Coke, sweets, Pot Noodle, teabags and biscuits.

Home delivery app, Snappy Shopper, is running the initiative at stores across Scotland - including the Day Today store in Meldrum Road, Kirkaldy on Tuesday, October 19, and Wednesday 20th.

It is their first ever bundle offer, and it includes a number of popular household brands, including 1.75L bottle of Diet Coke; a share bag of Haribo Starmix / Fangtastic; 140g Maltesers; Pot Noodle; 40-pack Tetley’s Tea Bags; six pack crisps such Walkers, Golden Wonder, and a packet of McVities Chocolate Digestives.

A Kirkcaldy store is part of the 1p bundle initiative

Scott Campbell, Snappy Shopper Co-Founder, said: “Local retailers and their communities have always been at the heart of everything we do at Snappy Shopper.

“As the cost-of-living crisis has escalated over the past few months, we’ve been committed to doing our utmost to lend that helping hand, alongside our retailers, to our customers who might be struggling to cope with rising costs.”He described the response for its one penny lunch bundle as “unprecedented” - and it led to offering our Big Brand Bundle.

“Not only do the items included in the bundle have a higher value than previous promotions, but they’re all popular household brands,”he said. “We want to enable customers to treat themselves to the brands they love without paying a premium and that’s exactly what this bundle does.”

Snappy Shopper and participating retailers will pick up the cost of the promotion.