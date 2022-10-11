Fife students’ food masterclass ahead national competition

The demonstration by Jason Morrison, managing director of Gallo UK, and chef Andrew Rogerson, from Essential Cuisine, was organised ahead of the Scottish heat of the Young Risotto Chef 2023..

The competition, which searches for young chefs with the ability to inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant and exciting risotto dish, will be hosted at Fife College next January.

Ahead of the heat, students from several culinary arts courses at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus were given a presentation on the production of rice and the history of the Gallo brand.

Students at the food masterclass

Students were then shown each step of the risotto recipe, including some top tips on how to best put the dish together.

Professional cookery student, Alexander Munro, said: "I am so excited to get my entry in. I have two risottos in mind, one using salmon and one with garlic and saffron. I can't wait to start practising"

Michael Henderson, culinary arts academic and quality lead at Fife College, said: “We were delighted to have Andrew and Jason come in to deliver a session on how to cook the perfect risotto.

“It was a brilliant opportunity for students to find out more about the dish ahead of the Young Risotto Chef competition.