Fife support centre calls on Minister for more help as Living Wage employer
A Fife centre marked four years as an accredited real Living Wage employer with a Ministerial visit last week.
Richard Lochhead, Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, went to the Quarriers Fife Supported Living Centre, in Cowdenbeath.
It supports adults affected by mental health and learning disabilities by providing 24-hour support to individuals in their own homes.
The visit was particularly timely given the recent announcement that the real Living Wage will increase by 10% next year, and Quarriers took the opportunity to make the case for additional investment from the Scottish Government to fund third sector providers to ensure that it can continue to be an accredited real Living Wage employer.
The Minister had a tour of the service and was introduced to the team leaders to discuss how they develop independence in the people they support.
Mr Lochhead said: “Quarriers knows the benefits of paying a real Living Wage. Not only do staff have more money in their pockets, but research shows it boosts staff morale, improves retention and reduces recruitment costs.
“It was great to celebrate the organisation’s fourth year as a real Living Wage employer, and it was inspiring to see how Scottish Government funding is supporting Quarriers deliver practical care and support to vulnerable children, adults and families who face extremely challenging circumstances.”
Alistair Dickson,director of people and technology for Quarriers said: “I believe in our staff I believe in the real Living Wage, but third sector providers like Quarriers need Government funding to ensure that we can continue to be a proud, accredited real Living Wage employer.
“Without this financial support, we might find ourselves unable to pay our staff £10.90 next year and were this to happen, it would be a tragedy for the people who work in social care and a huge failing on all of us.”