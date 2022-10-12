Fife support centre calls on  Minister for more help as Living Wage employer

Richard Lochhead, Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, went to the Quarriers Fife Supported Living Centre, in Cowdenbeath.

It supports adults affected by mental health and learning disabilities by providing 24-hour support to individuals in their own homes.

The visit was particularly timely given the recent announcement that the real Living Wage will increase by 10% next year, and Quarriers took the opportunity to make the case for additional investment from the Scottish Government to fund third sector providers to ensure that it can continue to be an accredited real Living Wage employer.

Richard Lochhead MSP at Quarriers Fife Supported Living Service in Cowdenbeath with (from left) Rachel Morrison-McCormick, from Living Wage Scotland; Alistair Dickson, Quarriers Director of People and Technology; Fiona Edwards and Carrie McBain, team leaders

The Minister had a tour of the service and was introduced to the team leaders to discuss how they develop independence in the people they support.

Mr Lochhead said: “Quarriers knows the benefits of paying a real Living Wage. Not only do staff have more money in their pockets, but research shows it boosts staff morale, improves retention and reduces recruitment costs.

“It was great to celebrate the organisation’s fourth year as a real Living Wage employer, and it was inspiring to see how Scottish Government funding is supporting Quarriers deliver practical care and support to vulnerable children, adults and families who face extremely challenging circumstances.”

Alistair Dickson,director of people and technology for Quarriers said: “I believe in our staff I believe in the real Living Wage, but third sector providers like Quarriers need Government funding to ensure that we can continue to be a proud, accredited real Living Wage employer.