Plans to raise taxi fares in Fife have been slammed as “insulting and unsustainable” - and a direct threat to the survival of the trade.

The warning came from East Fife Taxi Association (EFTA) after Fife Council agreed a proposal for to a 5% rise from December 5. It is currently out for consultation, but has met strong criticism.

EFTA said daytime flag fares would go up to £3.78, and night-time charges to £4.95 - rises they said ignored the reality of running a taxi business.

The association said the proposed hikes were “so small that they don’t even cover inflation since the last review, never mind the steep rise in operating costs faced by drivers and operators.”

EFTA highlighted a host of rising costs facing cabbies.

It said vehicle prices have jumped by up to £15,000 since 2019, garage labour and parts costs are up more than 25%, insurance premiums remain about 40% higher than in 2022, and Fife Council fees have increased again, with new charges for meter reseals and missed tests.

A spokesperson for the association said: “This isn’t a fare rise - it’s a cost-of-living cut for drivers. The council’s proposal is completely detached from the reality of running a taxi in 2025. Drivers can’t cover their costs, operators can’t maintain vehicles, and passengers will soon find there’s nobody left to pick them up.”

The association warned that if the 5% rise goes ahead, many drivers will leave the trade altogether, vehicle maintenance will be scaled back as operators struggle to afford repairs - and safety and reliability standards will inevitably fall.

“It’s not just about money, it’s about safety and sustainability,” the spokesperson added. “Fife Council’s figures might look tidy on paper, but it is putting a vital public service at risk.”

The association is urging all taxi drivers and operators to object to the proposed fare scale and sign its petition at: https://eastfife.scot/campaigns/taxi-fares-2025/

Steve Paterson, legal team manager at Fife Council confirmed a rise in taxi fares would come into effect from December 3.

He said: “The fare review process happens every year through the Regulation and Licensing Committee. Following this year's review the decision to increase fares by 5% was taken at the committee in September.

“The fare review is currently subject to a period of statutory consultation following which all representations received will be evaluated and considered to inform the process prior to a final decision being taken next month.”