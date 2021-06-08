It came when Paige Dougall, 16, was linked up with the chart-topping XFactor star in a private video call.

The Kirkcaldy teenager had posted videos online performing songs about living with a cancer diagnosis.

They have been viewed thousands of times, and caught the eye of STV News reporter, Polly Bartlett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella Henderson (left) meets Paige Dougall (centre) and her family (Pic: STV News At Six)

She then arranged for superfan Paige to meet Ella on STV News at Six.

The former X Factor star promised Paige that she’d share her performances on her own social media channels, telling her: “I’d love to share your talent and share what you do because I think it will be really inspirational to so many young girls and guys that are going through what you’re going through right now.

“You’re so beautiful, so bubbly, so strong, and that’s what I wanted to come on here and tell you.”

And, Ella went one step further and offered to write and record a song with Paige.

Paige Dougall was given a surprise video call with singer Ella Henderson (Pic: STV News At Six)2

She said:“Maybe if we can make something happen, maybe I can rent a studio [in Scotland] and we can record a song together.”

Bubbly Paige responded: “Yes – but wait, are you going to help me write it? Just because I don’t want to come up with a song and you’re like ‘nah, that’s rubbish.’”

Ella, who recently scored a top 10 hit with Tom Grennan collaboration ‘Let’s Go Home Together’, said: “This year, we are going to get in a studio and write a song together – as long as we don’t go into another lockdown!

“That is my promise to you, that will happen.”

Paige also enthusiastically told Ella about her new wig, which has arrived “at the perfect time” after a gruelling month in intensive care.

“I love it so much. I was in hospital for a month – I’ve just been out for a few days – and I was in ICU. I was put on steroids and I put quite a lot of weight on, so I’ve been struggling with that.

“My wig came at the perfect time because it’s nice to dress up and brush your hair.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.