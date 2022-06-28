Fife teen's debut children’s story set for publication

Joanna Kerr’s debut children’s story – a festive tale called I Can Do It Myself! – is being released by Cambridge-based publisher Pegasus Elliot Mackenzie this week.

The Aberdour teen’s book is set in Santa’s workshop in the run-up to Christmas, and Erwin the strong-willed elf is super excited as the big day draws ever closer.

It follows his adventures as he starts his dream job following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Eric, who had been Santa’s trusty head elf.

Joanna came up with the idea at the start of lockdown in 2020.

“Erwin’s catch phrase – ‘I can do it myself’ – is one I used myself when I was younger, or, so my parents tell me!” she said.

“I came up with the initial idea, and then the whole thing quickly grew arms and legs … and a pointy hat. Hence Erwin the Elf was born.”

Joanna, 18, who starts a multimedia journalism degree at Glasgow Caledonian University in September, has enjoyed writing stories for as long as she can remember.

“I think that I have a good sense of what appeals to children as I often read them bedtime stories when I was babysitting in the village.

“I wanted to write something that captured the excitement of Christmas as it is by far my favourite time of year. This year the build-up will be starting even earlier than usual!”

I Can Do It Myself! Is available via the Pegasus website: https://bit.ly/3byOqui.