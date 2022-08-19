Fife twins make history as pipe major and drum major for 3 SCOTS at Edinburgh's Military Tattoo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a historical regimental moment as Sergeants James and Peter Muir were the first identical twins to take up the prestigious roles.

The brothers have recently taken on the roles following 16 years service together.

They joined the army in 2006 as junior soldiers, initially attending the Army Foundation College in Harrogate and are now based with 3 SCOTS in Fort George, Inverness.

Identical twins, Sergeants Peter and James Muir, lead as the Scots pipe and drum majors at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Pic: Corporal Nathan Tanuku.

The brothers, who attended the town's St Marie’s RC Primary and St Andrew’s RC High schools, have embraced the ethos of the pipes and drums, combining their roles as operational soldiers and musicians.

Having served in over 12 different countries, their new role sees them start closer to home, leading the pipe band through its involvement in the REMT.

Sergeant James Muir, pipe major, said: “It is always an honour to lead this band out anywhere as pipe major and I have enjoyed this on many occasions already.

"This included taking the band abroad to Basel, playing our Raising the Nations Spirit tour after the pandemic and playing for Her Majesty The Queen at her private residence in Balmoral.

“Nothing will beat sharing the stage with my brother though, to put our own little mark in a regiment and battalion that is already in itself steeped in tradition and history.

"Piping is something I had always wanted to do but I never got the chance until my brother and I joined the army at 18 and after training were posted into the machine gun platoon which also happened to be the pipe band.

"That’s when I took up the pipes and he took up drumming.

"It’s really great being the pipe major and looking at my brother out there as drum major – he’s the shop window for us”.

Brother, Sergeant Peter Muir, drum major, continued: “For the last 12 years this is the only job in the British Army I have wanted, and it makes it special to share the roles and responsibilities with my brother.

"We have done everything together and this is just another moment to share.

"From being on my first tattoo as a side drummer to leading the pipe band on the esplanade has been a brilliant journey, I will do the battalion and the regiment proud for my stint as drum major.”

Their mum, Elizabeth, added: “We are so proud of everything that James and Peter have achieved since joining the army.

"They have worked so hard and have given their all when provided with so many opportunities to develop over the years.

It was amazing a few years ago when we were able to watch them in their first Edinburgh Military Tattoo as private soldiers.

"We will be bursting with pride this year when we watch them together for the first time as Pipe Major and Drum Major.