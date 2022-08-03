Fife veterans urged to help break mental health stigma in new project

See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, is working on a new campaign exploring how mental health stigma affects Armed Forces veterans – and there are opportunities for veterans living in Fife to be a part of the work.

The campaign seeks to encourage veterans from all branches of the forces to speak up and ask for help when struggling with their mental health.

See Me is looking for veterans, their families and friends to help shape the campaign.

While Armed Forces veterans aren’t more likely to struggle with their mental health than the general population, veterans take more than ten years to ask for help after they start struggling.

Nick Jedrzejewski, See Me’s communications and public affairs manager, said: “One of the most powerful ways of addressing mental health stigma, in all communities, is by sharing and talking about what we’ve been through. We’re really keen to hear from veterans and their families who are willing to share those experiences.”

Participants can take part in focus groups to offer views on messaging and resources, or act as the ‘face’ of the campaign, sharing their own mental health story.

Nick added: “Nobody should be made to feel embarrassed or ashamed of their mental health. Staying silent and not getting help can be the difference between life and death.”