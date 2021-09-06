Fife volunteer charity issues thank you to Fifers after raising nearly £9000 for Afghan refugees

The charity has been preparing for the arrival of Afghan refugees since the news came from Fife Council that families would be relocated in Fife.

An FVA spokesperson said: “We want to say a massive thank you to all of you who have made a donation to one of our offices or drop-off sites in the past few weeks. We're truly in awe of your kindness and generosity.

Protesters gather on Parliament Square to protest against the Taliban take over of Afghanistan (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"The number of donations we've received has been immense and overwhelming, our staff and volunteers have been doing a power of work by organising the hundreds of bags of donations so that when the families arrive, they are able to access what they need with dignity and ease.

“Though we still don't yet know the exact number or make-up of families coming to Fife, we're confident that we have plenty of clothes, toiletries, toys, and other essential items to ensure that they will all receive what they need and more.

"This is why we're encouraging generous Fifers who want to show their support to consider donating to our Crowdfunder campaign as the first port of call.

“﻿So far, we've raised nearly £9000, but we believe that the more we can raise to ensure these families are supported, the better!

"Please click here to donate or call on 0800 389 6046 and we'll take your bank details over the phone.”

