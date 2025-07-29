Fife volunteer first responder saves her husband’s life after cardiac arrest

A first responder in Fife has returned to his volunteering role after his wife saved his life following a cardiac arrest.

John and Mary Kinninmouth both serve with the Howe of Fife Group which responds to potentially life-threatening emergencies such as a cardiac arrest, heart attack, stroke, or seizure in the vital first few minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.

Mary put her Community First Responder (CFR) instincts and training into action when her husband collapsed at home earlier this year. Recognising he wasn’t breathing normally, she immediately started CPR, while their son Michael phoned for an ambulance and kept his dad’s airway open as Mary carried out CPR.

She used the defibrillator from their Community First Response bag and continued CPR until John started to regain consciousness, just as the paramedics arrived.

Sam Grieve, Mary and John Kinninmonth, and Laura Cameron standing together, smiling, in front of a parked ambulance vehicle (Pic: Submitted)

After a hospital stay, which included having an internal defibrillator and pacemaker fitted, John has been recovering well - so much so, he has been able to resume his own role as a CFR again.

Mary and John both joined the Howe of Fife group in 2023. It responds to potentially life-threatening emergencies across an area which goes from Gateside to Cupar, and from Newburgh to Falkland.

Laura Cameron, community resilience team leader, said: “Mary’s quick thinking, calm leadership, and CFR skills kicked in instantly, giving John the immediate care he needed at home. Mary is a testament to the value of our community responders and the extraordinary difference they make – not just to strangers, but to the people they love the most.”

Mary said her training helped to save her husband’s life.

She added: “Only one in ten people survive an out of hospital cardiac arrest and had I not been trained in CPR John would not be alive today. I would encourage everyone to learn CPR so that these odds reduce and others are able to share our fortunate outcome.”

To join your local CFR group or simply find out more about them, visit www.scottishambulance.com/your-community/community-first-responders/

To learn CPR, go to Save a Life Scotland's website for more information: https://www.savealife.scot/learn-cpr/