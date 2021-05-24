Fife woman danced across Forth Road Bridge in RAF charity fundraiser

Diane Davie is part of Leuchars Station-based 612 Medical Reserve Squadron whose members either walked, ran or cycled a collective total of 612 miles over the weekend (May 22-23) with the aim of raising £6120.

Diane (38), who lives in East Wemyss, hoped to cover 50 plus miles for her challenge over Saturday and Sunday when she planned to walk, cycle and do some Irish dancing over the Forth Road Bridge.

On the Saturday she cycled from East Wemyss to the bridge before dancing along it and back and on the Sunday she walked round Loch Leven. The feat proved to be a challenge though as she was working on the Saturday and Sunday mornings, leaving just the afternoons to complete the fundraiser.

But on Monday she revealed she had managed to smash her target, completing over 65 miles.

Diane said: “It went really well. I did the cycle without any problems and danced the whole of the bridge and back. I received a few kind donations along the way and my dad turned up which a surprise to show his support! I then cycled back to Fife.

"On the Sunday I walked 13 miles round Loch Leven (weather wasn’t as kind as Saturday), but I had aimed for 50 miles in total and achieved 65.05! My donations are at £236. As a squadron though we have exceeded both the target in miles as well as the total being in excess of £7000!”

Diane joined the Squadron in September 2019 and this will be the first fundraising challenge she has taken part in. She is a four-time world Irish dance champion and European champion and has been Irish dancing for 22 years.

She is a member of the Fallon Academy of Irish Dance and classes are based in Edinburgh and Broxburn. She said she thought of incorporating her Irish dancing into her fundraiser just as a way of doing something creative and different.

Diane said she is delighted by how well the challenge went, adding: "I’m beyond happy with how it went especially since I was working half the day both days. The team spirit amongst the squadron has been fantastic and everyone has gone over and above for an amazing cause. For as tiring as it was I thoroughly enjoyed every second.”

Michelle Jeffcott, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “This was a challenge conjured up by our squadron leader and we thought it was a way to bring camaraderie back to the squadron after lockdown after working remotely.

"Some of our members have been supported by the Benevolent Fund so wanted to give back and do a team-building exercise, collectively raising money. We had 30 members taking part at the weekend and they have smashed their target raising over £7000 already which is phenomenal.”

