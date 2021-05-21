Fife woman set to dance across Forth Road Bridge in RAF charity fundraiser

Diane Davie is part of Leuchars Station-based 612 Medical Reserve Squadron whose members are planning to either walk, run and cycle a collective total of 612 miles over this weekend (May 22-23) with the aim of raising £6120.

Diane (38), who lives in East Wemyss, is hoping to cover 50 plus miles for her challenge over Saturday and Sunday when she plans to walk, cycle and do some Irish dancing over the Forth Road Bridge.

She said: “I plan to cycle from East Wemyss to the bridge tomorrow and on Sunday I will be walking round Loch Leven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Davie is set to cycle and then do some Irish dancing across the Forth Road Bridge to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

"I work between Auchtermuchty Health Centre and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and I am working tomorrow morning and Sunday morning so I have given myself limited time to cover my miles.

"I thought I would throw in something a bit creative which is why I decided to do the Irish dancing.

"Once I have done my cycle to the bridge, I am planning to dance across and back before cycling back to Fife.”

Leuchars Station-based 612 Medical Reserve Squadron is doing a fundraising challenge this weekend in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

Diane joined the Squadron in September 2019 and this will be the first fundraising challenge she has taken part in.

She is a four-time world Irish dance champion and European champion and has been Irish dancing for 22 years.

She is a member of the Fallon Academy of Irish Dance and classes are based in Edinburgh and Broxburn.

She said: “I just thought I would find a way to incorporate my Irish dancing into the challenge.

"But all the members are really up for it this weekend and want to raise as much money as possible. I am really looking forward to it.”

Michelle Jeffcott, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “This was a challenge conjured up by our squadron leader and we thought it was a way to bring camaraderie back to the squadron after lockdown after working remotely.

"Some of our members have been supported by the Benevolent Fund so wanted to give back and do a team-building exercise, collectively raising money. “We have 30 members taking part this weekend and they have smashed their target raising over £7000 already which is phenomenal.

"We have another member Graham Percival who is walking from his home in West Calder along the 60-mile Fife Coastal Route to St Andrews from midnight tonight and will be there tomorrow evening.

“We have another member Ian Anderson doing a triathlon as well.”

"It’s an absolute pleasure to see 612 Squadron organising this fundraising challenge as lockdown measures begin to ease in Scotland. This event is a fantastic way for the squadron to bond, work on their fitness, and raise money that will help support the RAF Family for the foreseeable future.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, practical and emotional support to the whole of the RAF family; both serving or former, as well as partners and dependants.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.