Fife woman’s head shave raises funds for RNLI
A woman has raised money for the Kirkcaldy fundraising branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution - by having her hair shaved off for the charity.
Eve Ford had her head shaved at an event at the Cupcake Coffee Box on High Street.
She chose to support the RNLI as many of her friends sail and fish, and has now confirmed that she was able to raise an incredible £600.
Fiona Brodie, committee board member with the Kirkcaldy branch, extended the charity’s thanks to Eve and all those involved.
She said: “The Kirkcaldy Branch of the RNLI would like to say a huge thanks to Eve Ford and the management, staff and customers of the Cupcake Coffee Box”.
The funds raised will be distributed by the RNLI’s headquarters in Poole, with prospective projects including funding a new lifeboat, new crew equipment, towards RNLI lifeguards or to equip a new lifeboat station.