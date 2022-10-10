Fife woman’s head shave raises funds for RNLI

Eve Ford had her head shaved at an event at the Cupcake Coffee Box on High Street.

She chose to support the RNLI as many of her friends sail and fish, and has now confirmed that she was able to raise an incredible £600.

Fiona Brodie, committee board member with the Kirkcaldy branch, extended the charity’s thanks to Eve and all those involved.

She said: “The Kirkcaldy Branch of the RNLI would like to say a huge thanks to Eve Ford and the management, staff and customers of the Cupcake Coffee Box”.