Fife Zoo has been home to Grevy’s Zebras since 2017, which were the first animals to arrive at the zoo.

The zoo welcomed its first pair, Jez and Marty from West Midlands Safari Park in April 2017 and a second pair, Allingham and Archie from Edinburgh Zoo in September 2019.

Visitors to the zoo will be able to get up close and personal with the zebras this weekend.

Until now the zebras have only been visible from a distance, but now they are on full display.

Michael Knight, Fife Zoo Director, said: “The zebras have been at the zoo longer than any other animals and we know that visitors have been incredibly patient

while we develop out towards that area of the zoo.

“We fully appreciate that this expansion has been under development for a very long time now, and we’re all incredibly excited for visitors to be able to view the zebras properly.”

Grevy’s zebras naturally occur in East African grasslands in Ethiopia and Kenya and are the largest of the zebra species.

Grevy’s zebras are classed as Endangered by the IUCN with less than 2000 left in the wild. Threats to wild zebras include habitat loss, drought, poaching and competition with domestic livestock.