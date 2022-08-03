Fifer pipes in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo's stand completion

Crowds will gather at Edinburgh Castle this summer, from August 5 to 27, for the cultural spectacular, which returns for the first time in two years.

This year’s show – Voices – is a celebration of people across the world who, despite physical separation, continue to connect and share their voices through spoken word, song, music, and dance.

The Tattoo is performed to a live audience of 220,000 annually on the Castle Esplanade, with a further global TV audience ofo more then 100 million. Performers from over 50 countries have taken part over the years since the Tattoo was first performed in 1950.

Conner Pratt plays the first pipes to mark the completion of the stand build on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade. (Photo: Ian Georgeson)

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the tattoo’s website or on the phone on 0131 225 1188.

Conner, from Coaltown of Balgonie, was well known during lockdown for wearing full Highland dress to play the pipes in his street every Thursday evening to support the NHS.