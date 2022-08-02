James Yorkston unveils warm-up gig at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge

James Yorkston

James Yorkston is playing at the Esplanade venue on Thursday, August 18.

He will be joined on stage by Nina Persson and The Second Hand Orchestra for a warm-up show ahead of gigs in Edinburgh and Liverpool, and an appearance at the Greenman Festival in Wales.

James curated the hugely successful Tae Sup events at the Adam Smith Theatre, bringing a host of musicians and creatives to Kirkcaldy.

The shows are now touring Scotland wide with the Lang Toun theatre closed for refurbishment.

This will be the East Neuk singer’s first appearance at the Kings Live Lounge.

In 2021 he recorded The Wide Wide River album with the Second Hand Orchestra which is led by its conductor, the Swedish music producer, Karl-Jonas Winqvist.

He will be also be joined at the Kings by Nina Persson, lead singer of Swedish rock band, The Cardigans.