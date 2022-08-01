The map is the brainchild Topi Tjukanov, Mapbox researcher and geographer and is based on a study by researchers from the University of Paris who set out to calculate a person's notability based on information scraped from Wikipedia and Wikidata.
They featured just one person from each geographic area or town, and it will come as no surprise that Kirkcaldy born Adam Smith, the founding father of modern economics, is the most notable Fifer … ever!
But the list also includes Jim Baxter, the greatest footballer ever to emerge from Scotland, plus
Golfers Old Tom Morris and Jack Simpson.
Actor Dougray Scott makes it along with musicians James Yorkston and Joe Temperley.
They join a fascinating global map of notable people from across the centuries.
It can be viewed here https://tjukanovt.github.io/notable-people - simply click on a country, zoom in and see where the most notable names came from!