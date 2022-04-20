Fifers celebrating 70th life events invited to jubilee tea party

Plans are coming together in Fife to celebrate Her Majesty’s historic 70 years reign and for anyone planning on organising an event of their own, the Council has set up a handy website to help it safe and successful.

Paul Vaughan, Head of Communities, said: “It’s expected that many people up and down the country will be celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, especially across the four-day UK bank holiday weekend, from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

“We’ve already begun our celebrations with three tree-planting events taking place in Cupar, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC). This is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

“We’re also planning to hold a Beacon Lighting Service in Levenmouth on June 2, which will be open to everyone, and a Jubilee Afternoon Tea hosted by the Provost for nominated guests at the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline on June 3. The theme is 70 so we’re looking to invite people who are celebrating their 70th birthday in June as well as anyone celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this year.”

Anyone eligible who would like to be considered for the Jubilee Afternoon Tea can complete an online form, email [email protected], call 08451 55 55 55 ext. 440336 or write to Lynda Birrell, Fife House, North Street, Glenrothes KY7 5LT. The deadline for nominations/applications is Saturday, April 30. A draw will take place on Saturday, May 7, and invites will be sent out on Monday, May 16.

Paul added: “We’d love to see Fifers get involved in the celebrations too, so we’ve pulled together a webpage with a list of Frequently Asked Questions as well as information about what you need to do to hold a safe and successful event.”

For more information on the council events and online form to apply/nominate someone for the Jubilee afternoon tea, visit www.fife.gov.uk/queensjubilee​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

