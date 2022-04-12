It will be held in a newly constructed arena on the site of a former opencast coalmine, and is expected to attract huge crowds across two days.

The Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular at St Ninians, neat Kelty, will run across the weekend of Saturday June 18 and Sunday 19th.

It is being staged by National Pride UK, the Community Interest Company, which is aiming to deliver a massive eco-therapy wellness and leisure park on the site in the former mining town in west Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Mulhearn

The event is being organised by the former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario, Mel Jameson.

The extravaganza will showcase the extraordinary talents of Fife’s young people, with performers including the Red Hot Chili Pipers, the Imps Motorcycle Display Team - the world's foremost youth motorcycle display group - plus massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, military bands, Highland dancing displays and other dancers

The event will also feature scouts, guides, boys brigade and police cadets.

Red Hot Chili Pipers

Irene Bissett, who chairs National Pride UK, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this spectacular event to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It brings together an incredible range of some of Scotland’s top performers in the stunning setting of St Ninians, showcasing the amazing skills of our young people.

“Those attending are in for a real treat.”