Fifers encouraged to enter competition celebrating National Walking Month

A charity is encouraging Fifers to get involved in a country wide competition to uncover local gems as part of National Walking Month.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 9:02 am

Walking charity, Paths for All is staging the initiative throughout May to inspire people to get outside and walk – with entries in with the chance of winning a £500 voucher at Cotswold Outdoor.

To enter, the charity is looking for people to share a few words with a photo or video of a favourite place to walk in their area tagging @PathsForAll and the hash tag #ILoveWalking.

Read More

Read More
Country fayre set to return to Fife park after two-year absence

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The competition has been hosted throughout May to celebrate National Walking Month.

Kevin Lafferty, chief executive officer at Paths for All, said: “For some, a walk is all about a break from a busy day and a chance to connect with nature.

“National Walking Month exists to encourage everyday walking while putting a spotlight on the benefits it can bring to our lives.

“The competition is a fun and easy way to get involved in walking while sharing what brings you joy in your area.”

Paths for All