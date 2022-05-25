Fifers encouraged to enter competition celebrating National Walking Month

Walking charity, Paths for All is staging the initiative throughout May to inspire people to get outside and walk – with entries in with the chance of winning a £500 voucher at Cotswold Outdoor.
To enter, the charity is looking for people to share a few words with a photo or video of a favourite place to walk in their area tagging @PathsForAll and the hash tag #ILoveWalking.
Kevin Lafferty, chief executive officer at Paths for All, said: “For some, a walk is all about a break from a busy day and a chance to connect with nature.
“National Walking Month exists to encourage everyday walking while putting a spotlight on the benefits it can bring to our lives.
“The competition is a fun and easy way to get involved in walking while sharing what brings you joy in your area.”