Fifers fill 10,000 bags with donations for Afghan families fleeing Taliban

Five Voluntary Action (FVA) has been co-ordinating the collection of items since the UK Government announced its intention to house thousands of refugees seeking shelter from the Taliban regime.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of community and housing services at Fife Council, has been staggered by the kind and heartwarming response the Kingdom has shown to the crisis.

Cllr Hamilton said: "It's great to see, at this time of stress for these families, that we are willing to support them with the practical items they need to live in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judy Hamilton with the bags filled filled with donations

"I have visited the Fife Voluntary Action premises this week and some of the donation points and I was overwhelmed by the donations so far.

"If people are willing to help, then they can support the FVA Crowdfunding page to enable the volunteers to purchase baby items such as buggies and car seats.

"The generosity of the people of Fife never ceases to amaze me. Thanks to everyone who has donated."

Despite the huge response to the request for donations, FVA says it is still looking for contributions - including cash to buy things that cannot be donated.

Kenny Murphy, FVA chief executive, said: "There has been an amazing response. We’ve had over 10,000 bags of donations which staff and volunteers have been busy sorting out.

"The people of Fife have been very generous and supportive of our new Afghan friends.

"We're overwhelmed and have more than enough right now. However, we would still very much appreciate any financial donations.

"Money gives us flexibility to buy anything we’re short of."

The UK Government is still preparing its Afghan citizens resettlement scheme (ACRS) for those coming to the country seeking refuge.

Ministers aim to welcome 5,000 people in the first year and up to 20,000 in the years to come, working with the United Nations and other aid agencies to identify those who are in the greatest need of resettlement.

Those who are identified to enter the UK under the scheme will be given indefinite leave to remain.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.