Fifers urged to take part in Spring clean and remove litter from our landscape

The call comes from environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful which is staging its challenge from March 21 to April 21.

Spring Clean Scotland aims to make a difference by picking up litter on local beach, streets, parks and beyond.

Just half an hour of picking up litter and disposing of it safely can help an area look cleaner and feel safer, and evidence shows it also prevents more litter being dropped.

It is urging people to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or your wider community?

Barry Fisher, chief executive, said, “Across Scotland we have seen a steady increase in the amount of litter over the past decade.

“While this is a real challenge, we are heartened by the incredible work of litter picking heroes up and down the country.

“Our communities already play a vital role in taking action to tackle litter, with many people giving up their time to clean up their local areas despite the challenges of the last two years. We would love as many people as possible to join in and give Scotland a spring clean this March and April.

“For those that wish to take further action, The Scottish Government is currently consulting on a revised National Litter and Flytipping Strategy and you can still respond until the end of March and have #YourSayOnLitter.”

More information is available online at: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/springclean

