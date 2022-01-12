Fifers urged to volunteer as Children’s Hearings Scotland launches recruitment campaign

The organisation is looking for people over the age of 18, from a diverse range of backgrounds, that reflect the children, families and communities of Scotland, that they support.

CHS also has a legal obligation to have at least one male panel member at every children’s hearing, so this year the organisation is focused on raising greater awareness of the importance and impact of the role amongst men.

Children’s Hearings Scotland is looking for over 50 volunteers in the Kingdom.

Elliot Jackson, Children’s Hearings Scotland national convener and chief executive, said: “The Children’s Panel is a statutory service in Scotland, and couldn’t operate without volunteer panel members making decisions with and for children and young people.

“We are a forward-looking, inclusive organisation, and one that puts the views of the children and young people we exist to serve, at the heart of everything we do – including recruitment.

"If you want to make a difference in your local community, I encourage you to take the opportunity this year to apply to join our wonderful volunteer community.”

Panel members are volunteers from local communities who takes part in children's hearings with their role being to listen and make legal decisions with and for infants, children and young people.

They are there to ensure that the young person is at the heart of every decision made – because every decision, no matter how big or small, has an impact on the life of the child or young person in the hearing.

Clare Haughey MSP, Minister for Children and Young People, said: “Panel members play a critical role in ensuring children and young people’s views are heard by placing them at the heart of their hearing.

"This is a unique opportunity to join a diverse, empathetic, caring panel who will listen to children and young people.”

Applications for new Panel Members are open now and will close at midnight on February 9.

To find out more about the role and what is involved please visit: https://chscotland.gov.uk/.

