The drop-in lunch scheme is currently all set to continue during the festive holidays, providing a free lunch for local children, young people and families who struggle to put food on the table during the two week break.

The current COVID restrictions mean that once again lunches will be provided in the form of grab bags to take away.

Cafe Inc is set to return for the December holidays.

Lunches are available in a range of different schools and community venues throughout Fife.

Cafe Inc is free and open to all children, young people and families during school holidays. There is no criteria to meet and no need to book - just come along and pick up some food.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convenor of the community and housing services committee, said: “ We provide free school meals during term time for over 9000 pupils across Fife.

"But we know that there's a lot of pressure on all families during the school holidays at Christmas this pressure is increased enormously.

"For some of those families to provide an extra meal at home for a child or a number of siblings creates a breaking point, where school holidays are dreaded.

"As a council we cannot sit back and let children go hungry, that's why we continue to invest in Cafe Inc as we know what a lifeline this is for families."

A full list of venues and opening times can be found online at: www.fife.gov.uk/cafeinc.

