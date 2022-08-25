Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-bedroom house in Glenrothes is in need of a total refurbishment, which perhaps explains the guide price of £39,999.

Auction House Scotland, which is conducting the sale, said the house in Alexander Road currently listed as the cheapest property for sale in the town - according to online property portals Rightmove and Zoopla.

It goes under the hammer next week.

Inside the house going up fort auction

In need of full refurbishment throughout, the property has a large lounge/dining room along with a kitchen on the ground floor, and two well-proportioned bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.,

It also has garden space to the front and back.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland said: “The property has already been attracting a lot of attention ahead of our September auction.

The house in Glenrothes goes under the hammer next month.

“Although requiring a complete refurbishment, it has excellent potential for a first-time buyer, investor or for those looking for a family home.”

The Glenrothes house goes under the hammer at 2.00pm on Friday, September 2 at the Radisson RED, Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

Online, phone and proxy bids will be available to potential buyers.