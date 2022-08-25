Fife’s cheapest house for sale set to go under the hammer
The cheapest property for sale in a Fife town is set to go under the hammer.
The two-bedroom house in Glenrothes is in need of a total refurbishment, which perhaps explains the guide price of £39,999.
Auction House Scotland, which is conducting the sale, said the house in Alexander Road currently listed as the cheapest property for sale in the town - according to online property portals Rightmove and Zoopla.
It goes under the hammer next week.
In need of full refurbishment throughout, the property has a large lounge/dining room along with a kitchen on the ground floor, and two well-proportioned bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.,
It also has garden space to the front and back.
Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland said: “The property has already been attracting a lot of attention ahead of our September auction.
“Although requiring a complete refurbishment, it has excellent potential for a first-time buyer, investor or for those looking for a family home.”
The Glenrothes house goes under the hammer at 2.00pm on Friday, September 2 at the Radisson RED, Tunnel Street, Glasgow.
Online, phone and proxy bids will be available to potential buyers.
For further information, visit auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland or call 0141 339 4466.