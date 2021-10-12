It was set to open last week, but issues with supply the stores owner has had push back the grand opening to this Friday.

It means the shop in Tolbooth Street – which forms part of the Mercat Shopping Centre – will be occupied for the first time.

Grain and Sustain has enjoyed great success selling dry goods with an eco-friendly ethos in Burntisland, and this expansion brings it into the Lang Toun.

Grain and Sustain owner, Louise Humpington. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The new store will offer Fife’s first vegan and plastic free deli alongside traditional deli items, as well as high end drinks such as organic wines, craft beer, and artisan gins.

Louise Humpington, owner, said: “We have had various problems with supply and getting the right fridges so we had to push back our grand opening.

"As delivery drivers can’t bring items into the shop anymore and are only dropping stock at the kerbside, we’ve had to get new fridges that are on castors as we can’t risk 500 kilos of stock sitting on the pavement for too long.

The new Grain and Sustain store in Tolbooth Street. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"We’re blaming Boris for the fuel shortages and delivery issues, but fridge or no fridge we will be opening this Friday no matter what!

"It has been a headache but we are extremely excited to get open."

Louise said the feedback from locals has been fantastic.

"People are really excited and there is a great buzz,” she added.

"The new store is something different for Kirkcaldy, and will be really good for the area especially with the pull that we’ll get with the refill service.

“To be able to provide refill shopping alongside our excellent deli is really something unique for the town.”

Louise said that other retailers in the town have approached her for green business advice.

"We have had other retailers in Kirkcaldy come to us to see how they could change the way they work to become more green – I think if more businesses take responsibility it shouldn’t be too hard to make an impact.

"Hopefully we can encourage other retailers to follow suit, and if we all work together we can make a positive change.”

