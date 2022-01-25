Kelty miner, Robert Stewart was the world draughts champion from 1922-33.

Now, 100 years on, his remarkable achievements are to be honoured with the launch of the Scottish Draughts Championship which will be held as part of his home town’s Scottish Coal Carrying Championship.

Robert reportedly lost only two out of 8000 games and was otherwise unbeaten at draughts for 21 years.

The tournament to be named after him is aimed at adult elite players, and will be held between August 25-27.

And, to encourage wider interest in the sport among new participants, there will also be an opportunity to take part in an all-comers open competition for juniors and seniors run in parallel with the main tournament.

The event has been welcomed by the past-time’s enthusiasts.

Donald Oliphant of the Scottish Draughts Association, said: “A century on from Robert Stewart claiming the world draughts title in 1922, we are delighted to partner with the Coal Carrying Championship organisers to increase the profile of the game in 2022.

“This will allow the community and the rest of Scotland to see for themselves the high level of skill required to play the game at its highest level.

“Nearly everyone has played at draughts but very few move to the next level and begin to realise the vast depth of skill and knowledge required to become a master player.

“This competition gives an opportunity to the people of Fife to see world class draughts on their doorstep.”

It will be sponsored by National Pride UK, new owners of the neighbouring St Ninians former opencast mine, have plans to develop an ecologically friendly and environmentally sensitive health, wellness and leisure destination at the site.

The extensive 976-acre St Ninians and Loch Fitty site will promote health and wellness in mind and body accessible and affordable for all.

Irene Bissett, of National Pride UK, said: “The Robert Stewart Tournament not only celebrates his incredible achievement, but we are sure it will inspire all generations to participate in a new annual community event and have fun.”

