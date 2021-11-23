Fife's only Skateboard GB accredited instructor brings lessons to Kirkcaldy

Ross Salitura (31), who is known as Ross Fox in the skateboard scene, is the region's only accredited coach by Skateboard GB, the governing body for the sport.

Ross, who gave up a high-flying career as a financial contractor to follow his dream to teach others how to skate, offers lessons in the towns UNIT 51 indoor skatepark at Mitchelston Industrial Estate as well as other locations of his pupils’ choosing.

Ross offers skateboarding lessons to people of all ages.

He said: “I’ve been skateboarding since I was 12 years-old and decided what better way to give back to the community than to teach others how to skate.

"I wanted to take a step back from the finance industry and get more involved with with skateboard scene ,so I enrolled in the Skateboard GB coaching course.

“I remember when I was learning to skate that it was much easier with guidance from someone who knew what they were doing!

"I failed so many times trying to do tricks, I learned through my failures so when I’m teaching it’s easy to spot people's mistakes and help to them progress their learning.”

Ross offers one hour sessions which can be a one-one lesson, or in a group, and he teaches people of all ages and ability.

"The majority of people I coach are teenagers, but the youngest I’m working with at the moment is six, and the oldest is 30,” he said.

"I love doing this, the happiness that I get out of it is tenfold more than any job I have ever done – there is one girl who I coach who was having trouble getting her stance right on the board, and when she finally nailed it it was such a joyful moment!”

As well as teaching people to skate, Ross adds that he also teaches them to do tricks and to even fall properly.

"I know it sounds ridiculous, but it is so important to be able to fall properly in skating – there’s an art to it to make sure you don’t injure yourself.

“Skateboarding is such a creative outlet now, especially with it being included in the Olympics.”

For more information, please visit: https://foxskatelessons.square.site/, or: https://www.instagram.com/ross_skateboards/

