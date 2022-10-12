Fire service caution as Fifers look to alternative heating methods to stay warm

With energy bills soaring, the fire service says it expects that some people will turn to alternative methods of heating their homes.

But it is also urging caution - and warn that changes in behaviour could lead to increased incidences of accidental fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

In response the SFRS, and other fire services around the UK, are backing the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Stay Fire Safe campaign.

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Alastair Perry, Deputy Assistant Chief Officer, head of prevention and protection for SFRS, said the force is anticipating “seeing a change in behaviour” as people try to cope with rising fuel costs at home - but highlighted that these changes may see people putting themselves in harm's way.

He added: “We want to ensure that people are aware of potential dangers and keep themselves and their loved ones safe at home.

“People could inadvertently be putting themselves at risk from fire and the deadly effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The service has produced advice around how it believes people can stay safe this winter with advice on how to use portable heaters, wood burners, electric blankets and how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

DACO Perry is asking people to exercise caution and consider the key steps to keep themselves and their families safe.

He said: “We remind people not to use camping stoves or barbecues indoors, to use the correct fuels for wood burning stoves and open fires and if using candles, to use these safely, or use LED lights or torches.

“Also, be aware of potentially fatal carbon monoxide poisoning if using old or unfamiliar heaters.

“We will be providing information as we continue to work with our partners and engage with our communities to help keep them safe from accidental fires.

“We also remind people of our Make the Call campaign and to look out for others. If you know someone who is over 50 and smokes, and who has either mobility issues or uses medical oxygen or lives alone, please arrange a Home Fire Safety Visit on their behalf.”

The service is also encouraging people to complete the SFRS’s free online home fire safety checker to assess how safe their home is.

The calls for increased awareness around safety were echoed by Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance, who called the situation “desperate”, whilst laying the blame at the feet of UK government policy, calling it a “Tory cost-of-living crisis”.

Mr Torrance took the opportunity to say that whilst he believes those in the UK people should not have to “turn to wood-burning to heat their homes and candles for light”, those who must, should do so in a safe and responsible manner.

He said: “If anyone is forced to use these methods, I would urge them to do so with extra caution as these can present an additional fire hazard in the home”.

“With so many people facing difficulties in keeping warm this winter, I would encourage everyone in Fife to be extra vigilant to avoid putting themselves and their households in avoidable danger."

In September, Fife Council announced a package of policies designed to help support those in need over the winter months. It said fuel poverty affects 26% of people in Fife.

Warm spaces, warm coat supplements for school children and continuing providing hardship grants were amongst the plans being put forward.

Announcing the support last month, Council Leader, David Ross, said: “We are trying to make sure every Fifer has​ ​easy access to coordinated, practical information and support ​​that helps reduce the impact of rising costs​​ when it is needed the most”

A number of organisations around Fife have already begun planning to host warm space events, with OnFife and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust two of those exploring providing the service.’

The spaces are designed to ensure people can use public buildings, such as libraries and galleries, to avoid the cold during the winter. OnFife said it expects to begin promoting its warm spaces in conjunction with the local authority from November.