Adam Kent, fundraising manager at Maggie's Fife (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

And long-standing supporter, Smith Anderson, has agreed to match the first £4000 raised.

The major initiative, which runs until the start of next month, offers a host of luxury prizes.

These include five-star overnight stays at the Fairmont St Andrews, DoubleTree by Hilton – Queensferry Crossing, Cameron House, and Fingal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maggie's Fife Staycation raffle is its major summer fundraiser

There is also the opportunity to win a cocktail masterclass at The Adamson, St Andrews as well as afternoon tea for two at the Fairmont.

Tickets costing just £10 are now on sale all with proceeds going to support the work done by our Maggie’s Centre, based in the grounds of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager, said: “With many of us likely to be staying in sunny Scotland this summer, it seemed appropriate to celebrate some of the incredible hospitality available on our doorstep.

“We have teamed up with some top establishments to create the Maggie’s Staycation Raffle and we are delighted that Smith Anderson has once again agreed to support us by match funding this initiative up to £4k.

“We are truly grateful for their ongoing backing.”

The key summer fundraiser will help support Maggie’s work with people living with a cancer diagnosis.

It relies almost entirely on donations to operate, and is helping more people than ever.

Added Adam: “Fundraising remains extremely challenging, so our hope is that with the raffle we have found an exciting and accessible way for people to support Maggie’s and all those who use the centre.

“Hopefully, people will be feeling lucky and will treat themselves as there are some amazing prizes up for grabs.”

Olivia Slater, sales director at Smith Anderson said: “We love being able to work with this amazing charity and we’re excited to be involved with the Maggie’s Staycation Raffle this summer.

“Maggie’s Fife has an incredible team in Kirkcaldy who have supported many of our employees over the last decade and we are delighted to give them our ongoing support as our chosen charity”.

Raffle entries are available online by visiting: http://givergy.uk/MaggiesStaycation

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.