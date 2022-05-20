Former Fife-based war veteran is given honour of planting Jubilee tree

Margaret Runcie, originally from Hertfordshire and now residing in Haddington, served as a Petty Officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS).

In June 1944, at the age of 18, she was posted to Royal Naval Air Station Crail (HMS Jackdaw) as a radio mechanic for 785 Squadron where her duties included changing batteries from aircraft returning from missions.

During her service, which continued until the end of 1946, Margaret lived in Crail House.

World War Two veteran Margaret Runcie at the tree-planting event ceremony to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Edinburgh’s Whitefoord House.

Despite her South East of England roots, Margaret spent most of her military leave travelling throughout Scotland where she eventually settled following her marriage to Ken in 1956.

Her former base in Crail is now one of the biggest preserved Naval Air Stations in the UK, and a room in Crail Museum is dedicated to the life and people who served on HMS Jackdaw.

Margaret visited Edinburgh’s Whitefoord House, a supported housing facility run the charity Scottish Veterans Residences (SVR), where she joined residents to plant a tree in celebration of this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

The tree was sponsored by the Association of Wrens and Women of the Naval Services Edinburgh Branch. The Royal Naval Association Edinburgh branch also planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Margaret said: “I’m delighted to be here planting this tree on behalf of The Association of Wrens and Women of the Naval Services to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen and her father, King George, were an immense inspiration to all servicemen and women throughout the war so it’s an honour to be here celebrating the 70th year of her reign.”