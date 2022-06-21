Four Fife schools honoured at social enterprise awards

Aberdour Primary was one of four Fife schools recognised at a national award ceremony in Edinburgh for pupil-run social enterprise earlier this month.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 9:05 am

The award came at the 15th Annual Social Enterprise Academy Awards, hosted at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

Aberdour, Blairhalll, Dairsie and Tulliallan Primary Schools were among the winners.

Social Enterprise Schools enable every young person to step up, realise their potential, and create the change they want to see in the world through purpose-driven businesses.

Aberdour pupils with their award

Schools were celebrated for their creative and expressive examples of social enterprise and 25 showcased their enterprise at a special social enterprise marketplace on the day.

Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, said: “It has been wonderful to play a part in such a special day as we come together to celebrate the success of schools from across Scotland.

“I look forward to supporting the Social Enterprise Academy as it continues to offer the programme to even more schools across the country.”

