The big switch-on of the town centre’s lights on Friday will be followed by more attractions, with the east end - Merchants Quarter - leading the way.

As part of the Merry Merchants Quarter initiative, the popular Merchants House Cafe is screening the classic comedy Home Alone in the garden behind its premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1990 film, which made Macaulay Culkin a star and grossed over $450m worldwide, begins at 5:00pm. On Friday - an hour after the lights are switched on at Kirk Wynd.

The poster for Home Alone

Entry is free, but you can also buy up one of the cafes tasting platters of four mini cakes and a hot drink.

On Saturday, Home Of Hopcroft marks its second anniversary with a glass of fizz. The shop is also raffling a hamper with proceeds going to Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, the cafe hosts live Christmas music, workshop for kids, festive treats and a special visit from Santa in the garden.