Funding available for Fife employers recruiting traditional skills apprentices

Fife Historic Building Trust (FHBT) is delivering the Inverkeithing Heritage Regeneration (IHR) project on behalf of Fife Council.

As part of this project, two private sector modern apprenticeships in traditional skills can be funded at up to 50 per cent in year one.

The funding has been made available to employers in the construction industry.

The funding comes from Historic Environment Scotland, who are aware of a severe shortage of skilled trades and the threat to traditional buildings.

The Heritage Fund also support the project, especially, the learning engagement and skills training elements.

Emma Griffiths, training and development officer with IHR, said: “Buildings constructed from before 1919 generally followed a similar pattern, and used local materials for centuries: stone, timber, lead, glass, cast iron, plaster and lime finishes.

"This opportunity is all about making sure those highly skilled in working with these traditional materials, are able to train up the next generation of specialists.

"Any employer keen to train a new start through an apprenticeship in traditional skills, is welcome to apply whether a sole trader, SME, or a multi-national.

"Interested employers should get in touch with me for more details.”

Emma added: “Our goal is to increase the skilled workforce in Fife, to better maintain, repair and adapt the rich heritage. Fife has almost 10 per cent of Scotland’s listed buildings, and a remarkable 48 Conservation Areas.”

For more information about the project, Emma can be contacted at: [email protected], or alternatively telephone: 01592 725145.

