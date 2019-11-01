Funding bid for new inclusive playpark at Lochore Meadows

Friends of Lochore Meadows (FoLM), wants £250,000 to create inclusive play facilities in the park.

Fife Council had committed £750,000 for the development of the park, with phase one seeing the opening of the Willie Clarke Visitor Centre, a golf clubhouse and football pavilion.

The group, set up to help develop the park, now hopes to expand the play provision to enable all children to make use of the facilities.

Sarah Roxburgh, community manager, said: “In consultation there was a clear preference for a nice, good quality, all inclusive play park.”

She added that the group was looking at match funding for its plans, which would allow it to add more equipment.

Councillor Darren Watt said: “Inclusive play is a must, not just at Lochore.

“We have made such good gains over the years, and this will go a long way to support that.”

All councillors agreed to the funding.