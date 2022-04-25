Fundraising challenge returns in memory of Kirkcaldy football scout, Robert Rowan

It is designed to encourage and support participants’ health and wellbeing throughout the month of May and aims to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get out and move for at least one kilometre each day in the month.

Last year the initiative raised a whopping £4000 for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), with funds being directly used to fund three heart screening sessions in Robert’s name – a procedure which is unavailable on the NHS.

Robert sadly passed away in 2018.

As a football-daft 18-year-old, Robert spotted an internet leak of a scouting report Andre Villas-Boas had compiled for Jose Mourinho's Chelsea a few weeks earlier.

Inspired by it, he thought he'd have a go at writing one himself before going on to send a copy to every football club in Scotland and England.

It was a move that would earn him scouting roles with Celtic, then the Scotland national team, and a stint as the sporting director of Scottish League One side Stenhousemuir, before joining Brentford in 2014.

The A-K-A-Day team, back row from left to right, Gary Rowan, Rebecca Reader, and Suzanne Rowan. Front row from left to right, Lisa Giove and Debbie Millar.

At the time of his death from heart failure in November, 2018, at the age of 28, Robert was the championship club's technical director.

Lisa Giove, volunteer coordinator with A-K-A-Day, said: “The challenge is in support of CRY, in memory of Robert who was tragically taken from us.

"Since then, we have been fundraising to raise money for CRY heart screenings in his name. These tests are unavailable on the NHS but vital in early detection . Our dearest wish is to spare other families and friends going through what we have.

"Last year we came up with the challenge to encourage community health and to raise funds for these screenings which are this year taking place this month at Brentford FC, and then in Kirkcaldy in July 9-10, and Dundee in September.

"The aim is to raise awareness of the prevalence of cardiac deaths in young people, and in addition raise money for a charity dedicated to preventing