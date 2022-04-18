If you are a member of an existing writing group looking for a more suitable venue, Glenrothes Art Club could be just what you are looking for.

The club’s hub in Caledonia House at the Saltire Centre, boasts several rooms that would be ideal for small groups to meet regularly to share ideas and connect with one another.

Glenrothes Art Club is urging writers to join its ranks.

Access is suitable for wheelchair users at the club’s base with ample parking as well access to the club’s kitchen.

Additionally, with being part of a club used by many visual artists, new members will have the opportunity to collaborate with other artists of various disciplines.

