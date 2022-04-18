Glenrothes Art Club appeals for writers to join its ranks
Glenrothes Art Club is urging anyone who is interested in starting a writing group for like-minded people to meet, write, talk and support each other, whether in poetry or prose, novels or factual to get in touch.
If you are a member of an existing writing group looking for a more suitable venue, Glenrothes Art Club could be just what you are looking for.
The club’s hub in Caledonia House at the Saltire Centre, boasts several rooms that would be ideal for small groups to meet regularly to share ideas and connect with one another.
Access is suitable for wheelchair users at the club’s base with ample parking as well access to the club’s kitchen.
Additionally, with being part of a club used by many visual artists, new members will have the opportunity to collaborate with other artists of various disciplines.
For more information, please visit: glenrothesartclub.org.uk, or alternatively, email: [email protected].