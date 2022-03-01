Glenrothes ex-soldier wins top prize in veterans’ charity lottery
A Glenrothes former soldier has scooped £5000 in a lottery set up to fundraise for veterans.
John Johnston won the top prize in the January draw of the Veterans’ Lottery.
The fundraiser is run by the Veterans Foundation.
John - better known to many as Ian - spent 24 years in the Black Watch regiment, serving all over the world from Northern Ireland to Canada, Hong Kong and Cyprus.
The 63-year old discovered his windfall after returning from a game of golf.
He said: “I couldn’t believe it; I was shell shocked.
“You don’t think it’ll ever happen to you – it’s just an amazing feeling!”
John began playing the Veterans’ Lottery in August 2021.
He added: “I used to be a funeral director and I’ve buried many other Black Watch soldiers, young lads killed in service, so it really brings it home you know
“The ex-military guys I play golf with, they’ve all said they’ll sign up to help too.”