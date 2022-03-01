Glenrothes ex-soldier wins top prize in veterans’ charity lottery

John Johnston won the top prize in the January draw of the Veterans’ Lottery.

The fundraiser is run by the Veterans Foundation.

John - better known to many as Ian - spent 24 years in the Black Watch regiment, serving all over the world from Northern Ireland to Canada, Hong Kong and Cyprus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Johnston with his lottery cheque

The 63-year old discovered his windfall after returning from a game of golf.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it; I was shell shocked.

“You don’t think it’ll ever happen to you – it’s just an amazing feeling!”

John began playing the Veterans’ Lottery in August 2021.

He added: “I used to be a funeral director and I’ve buried many other Black Watch soldiers, young lads killed in service, so it really brings it home you know

“The ex-military guys I play golf with, they’ve all said they’ll sign up to help too.”

https://www.veteransfoundation.org.uk/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.