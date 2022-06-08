Glenrothes Foodbank issues urgent appeal for donations as cost of living crisis worsens

The foodbank has reported a sharp rise in people who work needing support as more families in the Glenrothes area face food poverty.

As well as donations, the charity is also urging people to step up and volunteer to help some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

Glenrothes Foodbank manager, Lynn Smart.

Lynn Smart, foodbank manager, said: “Due to sharp rises in the cost of living more people than ever are facing food poverty in the Glenrothes area.

"We’ve seen a steady rise of people who work and working families on low incomes needing support as many have to choose between heating their home or putting food on the table.

"For the first time in several years we are now giving out more food than we are actually receiving in donations.

"Our prediction is that the need for support isn’t going to ease anytime soon and that the matter will only get worse as time goes on.”

Lynn said that over 50 families visit the foodbank every week to receive a seven day food parcel as well as fuel vouchers to help ease the burden on families who have nowhere else to turn.

"As well as supporting people and families with food, we also provide clients of the foodbank with a £30 pre-paid voucher to help with house fuel bills,” she said.

"Each week we help over 50 families who can sometimes be quite large so it’s absolutely vital that we keep the donations coming in as we can be the only support these families have.

"Things are only going to get worse, and there are only so many things we can do to help with budgeting or teaching people how to cook low cost meals – if they don’t have the money in the first place to buy ingredients it is all for nothing!"

Lynn added: “We are also appealing for volunteers as well as donations, and we will also be hosting a indoor sale fundraiser on June 18, people can set up a stall for £10 and a small food donation here at the foodbank.

"We need people to support us no matter how small – even sharing our social media posts can help families in the area.”