Glenrothes Strong: Fife town hosts community fundraising walk

Kirkcaldy Strong was set up by Lisa May Young and Jenni Leigh to lend a helping hand by sharing information, holding fundraising events and celebrating the local community.

In September last year, around 50 people joined the community movement’s inaugural sponsored walk in Kirkcaldy to raise funds for good causes in the Lang Toun.

Now a walk in Glenrothes is planned for this Sunday, April 24, with the aim of providing a similar boost to charities and good causes in the town. The Glenrothes Strong Community Walk will take place around Riverside Park between 11am to 1pm.

The Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk raised over £2000 for local good causes last year – now the plan is to raise funds for Glenrothes groups in this Sunday’s community walk.

It can be a long walk or a short walk – what’s important is raising awareness and funds for local community groups and charities, particularly as many of them are likely to be facing increases in costs right now.

Lisa explained how the idea of Kirkcaldy Strong first came about, and why it was now being extended to Glenrothes.

“I caught Covid last January and as part of my efforts to recover and get fit, I started going out walking,” she said.

“When it came to the nicer weather, it occurred to me that I could go walking and help raise money for local community groups and charities at the same time, so that’s where it all started.

“Following the Kirkcaldy Strong community walk, I was approached by Councillor Craig Walker and Daniel Wilson to do something similar in Glenrothes – so that’s what we’re doing this Sunday.”

Lisa hopes many people from the town will turn out to support the cause, and believes Riverside Park is the perfect venue for the community walk.

“The park is so well maintained by the wonderful Friends of Riverside Park. It’s beautiful, and there are so many walks you can do,” said Lisa.

The Glenrothes Strong Community Walk will be held on the same lines as the one that was so successful in Kirkcaldy last year.

Walkers taking part received a great response from the public, with people stopping them to make donations and others giving the change out of their pockets.

There is no collective fund, so walkers taking part in the Glenrothes event are being encouraged to approach local charities they would like to support.

A host of local organisations and charities took part in the Kirkcaldy walk, including physical and mental health support groups, the local foodbank, environmental organisations and crisis support charities. The organiser woul like to hear from community groups and charities in Glenrothes who would like to take part, and is also encouraging individuals to get involved to support their favourite local causes.

“It’s about finding out what you can do to help,” explained Lisa.

“With the rise in energy costs, a local community group might need help with heating bills or to keep the lights on, or perhaps rent or other bills.

“They could also be looking for volunteers, so it’s also about getting the word out there and raising awareness. It’s really doing whatever you can for your chosen charity or good cause.”

• The Glenrothes Strong Community Walk takes place on Sunday, April 24, 11am to 1pm, at Riverside Park. Everyone is invited to join the community walk. To find out more, check out the Kirkcaldy Strong Facebook page which includes more information and inspiring stories of people’s fundraising efforts.

