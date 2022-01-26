Gordon Anderson, 55, retires from the force on Friday.

Originally from Methil, Mr Anderson joined the police in 1992 after looking for a change of career. At the age of 26, the former transport manager began his career with Strathclyde Police after training at Tulliallan Police College.

His first post was at Drumchapel Police Station in Glasgow as an operational officer for a year before relocating to Clydebank Police Station for seven years.

Kirkcaldy community inspector Gordon Anderson is retiring this Friday after 30 years service. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

He was then based at Dumbarton for two years before being promoted to the rank of sergeant which saw him take up a post in Greenock. He was there from 2002 to 2004.

Mr Anderson then became involved in rural policing which saw him relocating to Oban where he stayed for five years.

He was then promoted to the rank of inspector which saw him take up a post on the Isle of Bute in 2010 before being transferred to Kirkcaldy in 2015.

He initially served as an inspector in a police instant officer (PIO) role for two years before becoming area inspector for the town from 2017 to 2019.

He then became community inspector for Kirkcaldy.

He said: “I have really enjoyed being back in Fife. I enjoyed being in the west of Scotland, policing in the city centre of Glasgow right out to rural policing including the Isle of Bute and then coming back to Kirkcaldy which I knew well from my youth.

“I am lucky because I have enjoyed wherever I have been based.”

One of his career highlights, particularly being based in Kirkcaldy, has been taking on the role of event commander: “If there is a high profile event, you become the senior officer at it, so I have been event commander at events like the Links Market for several years.

"We work alongside the Showmen’s Guild, Fife Council and any security companies involved, so it is a multi-agency approach to ensure a safe event takes place.

“I have also worked as liaison officer to Raith Rovers for about four years now which I have enjoyed and other big events where I have been event commander at include Burntisland Fireworks.

"I have enjoyed working at these large events which is definitely been some of the highlights of my service.”

Mr Anderson is hoping to spend more time with his wife, Gill, and family, playing golf and travelling in his retirement.

Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey wished Mr Anderson all the best for the future.

He said: “It has been a real pleasure working with Gordon for the past few years. He has proven himself to be a real champion of the community and has listened to the concerns of my constituents and taken considerable steps to make a real difference.

"He has been a great asset to Police Scotland and Kirkcaldy and I’m sad to see him go.

“I’d like to thank Gordon for his support, advice, dedication and hard work, and wish him every success and happiness in his retirement.”

