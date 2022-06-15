Greener Kirkcaldy’s £2m Lottery funding to lead Fife efforts on climate change

It is leading Climate Action Fife - a five-year project which features 12 organisations across the Kingdom.

The funding of £2,102,234 will focus on five interlinked strands - business, homes and gardens, food, travel and community and natural environment enhancement.

Each of them will play a key role in reducing carbon emissions.

The new funding from the UK wide Climate Action Fund builds on the momentum and learning gained through a previous development award which ran from October 2020 to March 2022.

The huge funding award was welcomed by Greener Kirkcaldy.

Suzy Goodsir, chief executive, said: “We have spent the last 18 months building our partnership, trying out new ways of engaging people on climate change, and developing ambitious plans for the next five years.

“We are delighted to be working with each of our partners from across Fife, each of which brings their unique strengths, locations and networks. Our project will tackle the key areas of emissions, work with all sectors and stakeholders, and build capacity in communities and organisations across Fife.”

The project involves, Bikeworks ltd, CLEAR Buckhaven & Methil, Edible and Tasty Spaces Rosyth (EATS), Fife Communities Climate Action Network, Fife College, Fife Council, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, People Learning About Nature in Tayport (PLANT), St Andrews Environmental Network (StAndEN), Transition University of St Andrews and Youth 1st.

Allen Armstrong, Secretary, CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil said it gave it a wider platform “to extend and intensify” its own long-standing climate action work at the grassroots level and in a very deprived community.

He added: “We work in a former mining community on the coast of the Firth of Forth which has suffered from serious and cumulative environmental damage over decades.

“Hence, we welcome the opportunity to raise awareness and take practical action which can reduce and mitigate ongoing climate deterioration which affects us all in our everyday lives.”

Counsellor Jan Wincott, Fife Council’s spokesperson for the environment and climate change, said: “The progress that has been made over the last eighteen months, with all partners achieving Bronze level Carbon Literacy shows what we can achieve together.”

Kate Still, Scotland Chair at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, communities across Fife will continue to come together and take action to reduce their carbon footprint, building on what has already been achieved.

“Based on recommendations and learning from their development award, Greener Kirkcaldy will now focus on bringing together all sectors and scaling up their activities to provide knowledge, support, advice, and tools to inspire action towards a shared vision for a sustainable future.”