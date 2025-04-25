Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife MSP’s Bill to the Scottish Parliament to ban greyhound racing has been branded “confused” and “ill thought out.”

The criticism of Mark Ruskell’s legislative bid came from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) which governs licensed greyhound racing in the UK.

The last remaining track in Scotland is a ‘flapper’ - unlicensed - track at Thornton which has operated for almost 90 years, but which paused racing last month.

Mr Ruskell officially lodged his bill to ban the sport with the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday. It has had cross-party support to get it to this stage, but is yet to secure the support of the Scottish Government - and if it does, then it could signal the end of a traditional working class sport.

Thornton Dog Track was the last one still operating in Scotland (Pics: Fife Free Press)

Mark Bird, chief executive of GBGB, said: “There is no licensed greyhound racing taking place in Scotland today. As such, this is not a Bill which has any relevance to the people of Scotland – particularly when there are so many other pressing issues affecting their daily lives.” He said the Bill was “a confused and ill thought-out piece of legislation with implications that go well beyond the remit of racing greyhounds in Scotland and said any ban “would simply jeopardise the welfare of greyhounds.” Mr Bird continued: ““Anyone in Scotland whose hospital appointment has been cancelled, or whose school standards have slipped, will wonder why on earth the Scottish Parliament is giving this any time when there are actual priorities for the country. The electorate will be confused and disgusted that parliamentary time is being given to this.”

He said the board had submitted “significant evidence” to Mr Ruskell’s own consultation “which he failed to reflect or consider.” He added: “This Bill ignores the substantial evidence which proves the need for effective regulation to safeguard greyhound welfare.

“Mr Ruskell cites the dodgy backroom deal between the Welsh Government and the single Liberal Democrat Senedd Member to secure the passing of their Budget by agreeing to consider a ban on greyhound racing in Wales as if this was, in any way, something laudable. The significant criticism that this backroom deal received across the board demonstrates the folly of this kind of politics.

“Fringe agendas should be left for the Edinburgh Festival – not facilitated by the Scottish Parliament.”

Greyhound racing was one of many sports to blossom in the pre-war era with its core audience of working men coming from the Kingdom’s many pits and dockyards.

Thornton’s track first opened its gates in 1936. The sport was one of many to blossom in the pre-war era with its core audience of working men coming from the Kingdom’s many pits and dockyards.

That industrial decline has mirrored greyhound racing’s diminishing presence. Scotland’s big tracks, Powderhall in Edinburgh, and Shawfield have both closed along with all others, except the modest Fife track where numbers trackside have also dwindled.