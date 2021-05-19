Guided tours at Kirkcaldy's Old Kirk launch this summer
What is oldest gravestone with a date on it in the oldest graveyard in Kirkcaldy? Who lost a fortune because he put an "i" in his name? And how did a butler become Provost because of a whale?
To find out the answers to these questions, locals are invited to take the guided tour of Kirkcaldy Old Kirk graveyard at 2pm on Fridays in May and June.
Or if you want to find out where Adam Smith, went to school, locals can find out by taking the Saturday guided tour "In the Footsteps of Adam Smith", starting at 2pm from the Old Kirk tower door.
There are seven places on each Friday and each Saturday tour, which can be booked at www.kirkcaldyoldkirktrust.org.uk or by phoning 01592 265499. Each tour lasts about an hour and a quarter and is free, although donations are very welcome.
The Old Kirk will be open to visit inside and climb the tower, weather permitting, on Saturdays between 11am and 3pm.