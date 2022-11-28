She started out at Fife College on a communications studies course, and said it helped lay the foundations for her career which has included working with Radio 1, MTV, hosting Top Of The Pops, and various music programmes for Channel4.

She also hosts Netflix’s The Crown: The Official Podcast, taking listeners behind the scenes and interviewing members of the cast and crew.

Bowman, who was born and raised in Anstruther, was inducted at a recent awards ceremony held in Glasgow.

Pic: John Devlin

She said: “Thank you for inducting me into the CDN Hall of Fame – I am very grateful and touched. The communication studies course I was enrolled in at Fife College really helped me on my journey; it provided me with a wonderful foundation to build on.”

As one of its most famous alumni was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Fife College also scored more success on the night.c

Its ‘Wellbeing for all at Fife College’ campaign won the Health and Wellbeing Award for a strategy that addressed physical and mental health struggles and stress.

The college ran a series of events to address the health and wellbeing of academic and professional services staff. Working with NHS Fife, the programme supported students by implementing free counselling, 24/7 online support, and direct links for referrals to many NHS specialists and treatment pathways.

The college also picked up the marketing and communications award for its innovative ‘Pathways to Degrees’ campaign. It aimed to change perceptions around what colleges offer and to encourage more students to consider a higher education and college degree pathway.

The multi-channel campaign, which included awareness-raising activity, real-life student success case studies, and simple messaging around ‘flexibility, convenience and affordability’ led to an impressive 15% increase in applications.

Jamie Hepburn MSP, Minister of Higher Education and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training delivered the keynote speech.