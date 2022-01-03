In January 2021, handsome Hendrix was featured in an appeal that was put on social media and sent to the press. Due to his old age and his medical conditions, which includes arthritis, the Scottish SPCA Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue Centre in Petterden found he was being overlooked for adoption.

However, one year on and everything has changed for the collie cross, who has found his perfect home with Scottish SPCA animal helpline operator Ruth.

Ruth said: “Hendrix settled in instantly and has been an absolutely amazing dog to own. He has the cutest, cheekiest personality and is known for having a bit of a strop when he can’t get his own way! His favourite things to do are to play with his toys or take a car trip no matter how short.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Seeing the change in him physically has just been amazing to watch and he's the happiest dog all day every day.”

Getting a new home wasn’t the only good thing that happened to Hendrix last year. He was also reunited with his best friend Skye, who came from the same household as Hendrix.

When Ruth found out Skye was still looking for a home, she very quickly decided to take her in too.

Handsome Hendrix, who has finally found a forever home with Scottish SPCA animal helpline operator Ruth.

Ruth said: “Almost six months to the day of getting Hendrix, I was visiting the centre to drop off some donations when the staff told me Skye still hadn’t been adopted.

“Hendrix and Skye recognised each other straight away so there was no question - I had to adopt her too!

“Skye was petrified of everyday life when we first got her so it’s been a slower process getting her to her happy place. However, we are finally seeing her personality shine now and she's becoming much more relaxed and outgoing. Skye absolutely loves the water and heads straight to it on her walks.

“She was a little overweight but she’s managed to shed those extra pounds and has become a much happier, more playful dog in the process.”

Skye and Hendrix originally came from the same household, and have now been reunited by Ruth.

The team at the Scottish SPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre said they are delighted that Hendrix and Skye have found their happy ending.

Assistant manager, Dale Christie, said: “We’re so happy that Hendrix and Skye found the perfect forever home and best of all it was together.

“It just goes to show that there really is a perfect home out there for every dog, no matter their age or their background.”

In the appeal sent out in January 2021, Christie described Hendrix as “a pup at heart”, and said: “Despite his age, he loves to play fetch”.

He added: “He’d love a house with plenty of comfy spots to snooze and no stairs to climb".

Anyone who’d like to find their own perfect pooch can view all the dogs currently available for rehoming on the Scottish SPCA website here: https://bit.ly/3pUEGOs

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.