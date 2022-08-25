Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Smarter Food Company launched its product earlier this year with unique, non-GM broccoli called GRextra which is naturally rich in an active ingredient called Glucoraphanin.

It is grown in fields near Cupar.

The company said the soup could be a “game changer” for the many patients at risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

The super broccoli is a key ingredient in a new soup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said one bowl of soup a week could have a positive impact on people living with the health conditions.

The company is undertaking clinical trials to investigate precisely how its products could help lower elevated blood sugar and thereby support those with and/or at risk of developing Type-2 diabetes, and results are expected later this year.

Describing its existing research as “promising” it has made its soup available to consumers directly - and is looking for feedback.

The broccoli is grown in Fife

It is running a consumer focus group, and wants to hear from people who would be interested in testing the product and sharing their views.

All participants will get a free four-week trial of our product, valued at £25, and priority access to its limited stock of product once the focus group ends.

Laura Knight, chief executive, said: “We are currently undertaking clinical trials to confirm the data we already have with the view to securing proprietary health claim from the European Food Safety Authority and other regulatory bodies around the world.

“But securing these will take a few years, so we’re planning to make the product available online for consumers to purchase directly in the meantime.”

Prof. Richard Mithen, lead scientist added: “

“Broccoli’s long been considered to be a superfood by many - but not all broccoli varieties are the same.

“Getting this soup to market to help in the global fight against diabetes is the first step.

“But there’s also published research that suggests that glucoraphanin may also help to lower cholesterol and could have a positive impact on various types of cancer including prostate and breast cancer.