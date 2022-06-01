Hundreds of runners set to recreate iconic Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews

And the theme tune written by Vangelis will be heard as up to 700 runners race along West Sands beach in St Andrews on Sunday.

They will be dressed in white, to mirror the outfits worn in the 1981 hit film, which told the true story of Eric Liddell, a devout Scottish Christian, and Harold Abrahams from England who brought glory to their country in the Olympic Games of 1924.

It’s the tenth running of the race of the race - and the first since lockdown began two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chariots of Fire (Pic: Enigma Productions)

It includes a 5k, and a children's one-mile fun run.

Last minute places may be available to give people the chance to relive a bit of movie history.

All proceeds after essential costs will go to the RNLI and two local St Andrews-based charities Families First St Andrews and Home Start NE Fife.

The event includes the promise of a Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut and a beer courtesy of St Andrews Brewing Company at the end for adults - and ice cream from Janettas for children.

The 5k race is a simple out and back along the beach – and competitors can run through the waves should they wish.

All proceeds after essential costs will go to the RNLI and two local St Andrews-based charities Families First St Andrews and Home Start NE Fife.