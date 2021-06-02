Ian Rankin reveals winners of his annual scholarship at Fife College

Ian Rankin, popular for his fictional character Rebus, mad his annual creative scholarship awards online.

They went to students Daniel Savage, Sonia Macphee and Ashley Lewis during a virtual meeting organised by the college’s scholarship programme, the Adam Smith Foundation.

As well as the chance to chat with Ian,, the winning students received £600 each to support them in their studies.

Ian Rankin (Pic: Hamish Brown)

The scholarship was open to all full-time students to submit a piece of writing and have their work read and judged by Ian.

The three winners, and seven runners-up will each be sent a signed copy of Ian’s upcoming book, ‘The Dark Remains.’

Ian, who has offered a scholarship since 2004, said: “I enjoyed reading all of this year’s entries. There was quality and great range, along with confident use of various techniques. All entrants used their imaginations and writing skills to great effect.”

