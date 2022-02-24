In Pictures: 1999 trophies and success for these Fife sports clubs

These photos were first published in 1999 – how many faces do you recognise in our gallery?
Glenrothes Strollers released hand made paper butterflies which are the trademark of their new sponsor, Kirkcaldy based company Indigo Bridge.
Pictured are Sean Kennedy and Ian Harrower from the company along with players Keith Turner, Deborah Dewar and Robert Cairn
Photo: na
Newly formed Kinghorn Royals under-13s got off to a flying start thanks to sponsorship fpm Fife College.
They stepped in to funds new strips plus baseball caps and umbrellas to use during training.
Photo: na
Kirkcaldy Kings were crowned reccy ice hockey champions at the Scottish Cup held at Aviemore,..
They triumphed in a 16-team competition
Back: Graham Elder, Gordon Campbell, Steven Kelly, Gary Fyfe.
Second row: Grant Sorley (club official), Robert Paterson, Angus Cargill (chairman), Allan Grant.
Third row: Colin Shields, Michael Kane, Stuart Combe, James Rennie, Lee Duncan.
Front: Alan Bushnell.
Missing from the pic is Richard Black
Photo: Fife Free Press
Schoolboy Paddy Ward was one of only two UK representatives at an international ice hockey tournament in Czech Republic.
The 15 year-old will join the IIHF camp in Nymbruck in August
The St Andrews High School pupil has iced with Kirkcaldy Chiefs, Fife Flames and Kirkcaldy Kestrels.
Photo: Fife Free Press